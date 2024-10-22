Venom 3 may be the final Venom movie, but it doesn't look like Tom Hardy is done with the character yet - he still wants to fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Venom 3 , officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, may be the final movie in the trilogy , but star Tom Hardy doesn't think it's the end for his Venom character as he wants his symbiote to fight none other than Spider-Man next.

"I want to fight Spider-Man. I want to fight Spider-Man right now. I’m well up for it… Never say never," said Hardy at New York Comic Con, as reported by IGN . In a separate interview with IGN, Hardy spoke more on returning to the character. "I've loved every moment of Eddie and Venom and I was really fond of them," said Hardy. "I'd play them any time, you know, because there's a special place that exists within me to want to operate those two characters wherever you put them in whatever capacity."

The day after Hardy announced his dream fight at NYCC, the star reconfirmed to Comicbook that the only character that would prompt him to return to Marvel as Venom would be Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

This isn’t a crazy thought, as we have already seen Venom in Holland’s Spider-Man world during Venom 2’s post-credit scene . The final scene shows Brock and Venom on vacation after defeating Carnage where they agree to become an anti-hero team. All of a sudden they are shifted into another universe where they see Holland’s Spider-Man on the news confirmed as Peter Parker. Venom then licks the screen and says "That guy". Does this mean Venom wants to eat Parker?

Venom: The Last Dance follows Brock and the symbiote as they run from the military after the events of Venom: Let There Be Carnage , but the duo will have to face a whole lot more problems than the army as outside threats from Venom’s home planet are also looming. Alongside Hardy, the movie also welcomes back Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen and Stephen Graham as Patrick Mulligan. It adds new faces Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, and Alanna Ubach.

Venom 3 is due to hit theaters on October 25, 2024.