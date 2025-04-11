Daredevil: Born Again Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has an unexpected DC character he'd like to play

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has a DC character he'd like to play – and it's a pretty unexpected choice.

When asked on Twitter which character outside of his Marvel role of Kingpin he'd like to play, D'Onofrio simply replied: "Swamp thing"

Swamp Thing is a DC character who first appeared in 1971, and he's usually depicted as a monster closely associated with plant life. There have been several incarnations of the character, with the most notable being a chemist named Alec Holland who is also a member of Justice League Dark.

There is also a Swamp Thing movie on the way, which will be unconnected from DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny helmer James Mangold is directing. He's previously described the film as a "simple, clean Gothic horror about this man/monster."

As for Daredevil, the finale is fast approaching, and season 2 is already shooting. "I am excited," Vanessa actor Ayelet Zurer recently told GamesRadar+. "I think it's an amazing season, even more exciting and crazy than the first but I can't say more than that."

As for DC, next up is the long-awaited Superman, which stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and hits theaters this July 11.

You can keep up to date with the Marvel Phase 5 show with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or see our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler free verdict on all the episodes.

For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.