Charlie Cox says Marvel considered "reinventing" Matt Murdock for Daredevil: Born Again before deciding to make it a continuation of the Netflix show

Charlie Cox says they thought about revamping Daredevil entirely before deciding to make an unofficial season 4 of the Netflix series.

"There was talk early on about reinventing the whole thing, to see if Matt was a slightly different person," Cox told Empire. "But it ended up more of a continuation. A lot of the history follows on. The relationships and dynamics set up in the previous seasons still exist." The latter has been confirmed by a first-look photo of Matt Murdock walking with his best friends from the Netflix series, Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) - which you can check out below.

Shortly after Born Again was first announced, it was reported that the existing Darevil series was being reimagined as an 18-episode legal procedural without Foggy and Karen - and with a Matt Murdock who spent most of his time as a lawyer and even less as Daredevil. Kevin Feige reportedly swooped in, fired the writers and directors, and gave the Disney Plus series a complete overhaul. Wilson Bethel is also set to return as Benjamin Poindexter aka Bullseye, meaning we'll most likely see a continuation of his creepy supervillain storyline from the Netflix show.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere March 4, 2025 with a nine-episode first season, with the remaining nine being saved for a season 2.