Another fan-favorite villain is reportedly returning for Daredevil: Born Again

Bullseye is returning to wreak havoc in Daredevil: Born Again.

Per ComicBook.com, Wilson Bethel is set to reprise his villain role from Netflix's Daredevil in the new MCU series. No details have been released as to whether he'll become a main villain once again – seeing as major villain Kingpin aka Wilson Fisk might be too busy with non-criminal endeavors this time around.

Bullseye, aka Benjamin Poindexter, first appeared back in 1976 in Daredevil #131. The ruthless killer, who possesses the ability to turn anything into a lethal projectile, would go on to become a major antagonist in The Punisher and Thunderbolts.

He was introduced in season three of Netflix's Daredevil, where we received insight into his tragic backstory by way of hazy black-and-white flashbacks. His storyline, however, was left open after the series was cancelled – leaving off on a cliffhanger for seemingly forever. At the end of the season, Daredevil pushes Bullseye off of a building, resulting in the paralysis of his spine. He goes into surgery, and wakes up immediately after – staring menacingly into the camera.

It's likely (or at least we hope) that the new Disney Plus series will continue his arc, which seems to be following the adamantium spine storyline – though one of the surgeons mentions cogmium as the steel being used to replace his spine.

Bullseye's return may have been hinted at in Echo episode 3, in which the skating is overthrown by a group of thugs known as the Black Knife Cartel. This particular group appears in the comic Bullseye #2.

Bethel is best known for his tenure on The Young and the Restless, where he played Ryder Callahan for a whopping 78 episodes. He also starred in the legal drama All Rise and directed the show's penultimate episode.

Daredevil: Born Again is filming now and does not yet have a release date.