The Russo brothers hope that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are a "new beginning" for the MCU
The filmmaking duo say they only came back because it was "the right story"
After a few years of hits and misses, the MCU seems to be reaching a critical point with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, with directors the Russo brothers calling them "a new beginning" for the franchise.
The filmmaking duo have been offering a few clues recently about the highly anticipated movies, debunking that Avengers: Doomsday concept art leak and even revealing which comics inspired them. Now, they describe the new Avengers installments as the opposite of what Infinity War and Endgame meant for the superhero saga in 2019.
"The greatest thing that ever happened is we got to, you know, get immersed in you know a 20 movie arc and and see an ending to that arc," Joe Russo said in an interview with Omelete.
"What's compelling about these two new Avengers movies is they're a beginning. It's a new beginning. We told an ending story, now we're going to tell a beginning story. And then who knows where we'll go from there. Maybe it'll be another 5 years but I think we just needed that time and perspective to figure out where it needed to go next, and the only thing that brought us back was the right story."
Most details about that story and which superheroes will join the cast are still under wraps. All we know so far is that Robert Downey Jr. is set to play Doctor Doom, and he has reportedly been hard at work on his character's backstory.
While we wait for more secrets about Doomsday and Secret Wars to be revealed, the MCU's next stops are Thunderbolts* in May and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Avengers: Doomsday directors say there's "nobody else in the world" who could play Doctor Doom like Robert Downey Jr. in "the way he's about to"
Paul Rudd gives cryptic response about potentially returning to Marvel for Avengers: Doomsday: "As far as the Russos, they have my number"