The Russo brothers say Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will draw inspiration from multiple comics – which explains how Doctor Doom might fit into the story

News
By
published

"We'll draw inspiration from both of them"

Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed which comics their upcoming Marvel projects, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, will follow due to there being two separate series titled Secret Wars.

"But, you know, I grew up on the original run. That's something that got me into Marvel comic books. The Hickman run is also fantastic [and they're] very different from each other in a lot of ways, so we'll draw inspiration from both of them," said Joe Russo to TechRadar.

Of course, the co-director is referring to both of the Marvel comic book collections which share the title Secret Wars, the '80s series written by Jim Shooter and the newer version written by Jonathan Hickman which came to a close almost 9 years ago. Despite sharing a name, the runs follow different storylines.

Shooter’s series, which ran from May 1984 to April 1985, follows a cosmic being named The Beyonder who transports the Avengers, other heroes, and villains to a planet called Battleworld to find the best superpower.

Hickman’s run, which launched in May 2015 to January 2016, takes the heroes back to a new Battleworld, which has been stitched together from multiple realities broken up by a disruption to the Marvel Multiverse. However, the new planet is now ruled over by none other than Fantastic Four villain Doctor Victor von Doom.

This gives us a little hint as to what type of role Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom will play in the upcoming movies. However, don't expect the Russos to follow the comic book storyline directly, as it sounds like the directors have a few surprises up their sleeves. "Well, we always create our own version of the story," added Joe Russo. "So, we use the comics as loose inspiration."

The first of the two movies due to hit the screen as part of Marvel Phase 6 is Avengers: Doomsday, which will premiere on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. However, we are still waiting on official loglines for both movies, as well as wider cast lists to be confirmed by Marvel Studios.

For more, check out our guide on how to watch Marvel movies in order, or keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

See more Movies News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
The story of the next two Avengers movies will be "radical" and "challenge" audiences according to directors the Russo Brothers
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
The Russo brothers said "f*** no" to directing Avengers: Secret Wars until "stumbling upon" the perfect idea: "That’s a story we need to tell"
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers have an idea about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars runtimes, and one might reach Avengers: Endgame's record
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
The Russo brothers tease the "incredible opportunity" of returning for Avengers 5 and 6: "We want to beat those younger versions of ourselves"
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
"He is so dialed in": Robert Downey Jr. is coming up with backstory and costume ideas for Doctor Doom ahead of Avengers: Doomsday
Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Doomsday release date, cast, plot, and more news
Latest in Marvel Movies
Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics
The Russo brothers say Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will draw inspiration from multiple comics – which explains how Doctor Doom might fit into the story
The cast of Thunderbolts
Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain
Black Widow
Scarlett Johansson doubles down on never coming back as Black Widow: “Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay?"
Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom in 2005&#039;s Fantastic Four
The Doctor Doom actor from 2005's Fantastic Four thinks Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the role in the next Avengers movies will be "pretty extraordinary": "I love watching his work"
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
Black Widow post-credits
Avengers Tower will have a new name in Thunderbolts, and the movie's director says it's "a symbol of things taking a darker turn"
Latest in News
Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics
The Russo brothers say Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will draw inspiration from multiple comics – which explains how Doctor Doom might fit into the story
The titular Bayonetta in Bayonetta 2
Devil May Cry and Bayonetta veteran Hideki Kamiya is still leaning on Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's wisdom at new studio Clovers: "I have always made decisions based on his teachings"
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again's end credits just paid a perfect tribute to episode 3's slain character
Palworld
As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit
inZOI Character Studio screenshot showing a young woman with short black/pink hair, black cat-like ears, and a black blouse with a bowtie
The creator of upcoming life sim Inzoi says he was "recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale"
Rise of the Ronin
A year after its PS5 launch, Rise of the Ronin debuts on PC to "Mixed" reviews and performance complaints: "Stuttering on a 4090 is just... no"
More about marvel movies
The cast of Thunderbolts

Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain
Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson doubles down on never coming back as Black Widow: “Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay?"
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again's end credits just paid a perfect tribute to episode 3's slain character
See more latest
Most Popular
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again's end credits just paid a perfect tribute to episode 3's slain character
The titular Bayonetta in Bayonetta 2
Devil May Cry and Bayonetta veteran Hideki Kamiya is still leaning on Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's wisdom at new studio Clovers: "I have always made decisions based on his teachings"
Palworld
As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit
inZOI Character Studio screenshot showing a young woman with short black/pink hair, black cat-like ears, and a black blouse with a bowtie
The creator of upcoming life sim Inzoi says he was "recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale"
Rise of the Ronin
A year after its PS5 launch, Rise of the Ronin debuts on PC to "Mixed" reviews and performance complaints: "Stuttering on a 4090 is just... no"
Vergil in Netflix&#039;s Devil May Cry
New Devil May Cry trailer reveals surprise twist for Netflix show and gives Dante a nu metal soundtrack
Rise of the Ronin&#039;s photo mode offers some wonderful shots
On the heels of Rise of the Ronin's PC launch, its director says there's a "significant" amount of Japanese Switch gamers: "I am closely watching how this will change with the release of Switch 2"
Stardew Valley Castle Village mod
Stardew Valley Expanded creator is building an "even more ambitious" mod with a whole new city and "dungeons inspired by The Legend of Zelda"
Dino Crisis 2 art showing a young woman and man back-to-back amid tall green grass, both with their weapons drawn
Dino Crisis gets a fresh trademark filing by Capcom, but it might not mean the 26-year-old survival horror franchise will get a new installment like fans expect
Cujo
Netflix is making a brand new adaptation of Cujo, the infamous Stephen King book about a killer dog