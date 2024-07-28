Marvel stars react to Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU: "He was the origin of this whole universe"

Marvel's big return to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con featured some huge teases about the future of the MCU.

However, there's no doubt that the biggest news of the night was Robert Downey Jr.'s casting as Doctor Doom, the major new villain of Avengers 5 – which is officially titled Avengers: Doomsday.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ after the panel, some of the Marvel stars of Thunderbolts*, who will also be appearing in the upcoming Avengers movies, shared their thoughts on the announcement.

"That's cool," Julia Louis-Dreyfus tells us, as her co-star Lewis Pullman shares: "That's amazing. I mean, that's a beautiful thing because he was, in many ways, the origin of this whole universe. That's awesome. Love to hear that."

Downey Jr. made an appearance during the panel, revealing he was hidden behind a mask after the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday was teased. "New mask, same task," he quipped. You can watch the moment it happened below.

Elsewhere during the Marvel panel, a first look at Fantastic Four was revealed and we got a first trailer for Thunderbolts.

In short, then, Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6 look absolutely packed with goodies.

Avengers: Doomsday is arriving in theaters on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Thunderbolts*, meanwhile, is landing May 2, 2025.

