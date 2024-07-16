Deadpool and Wolverine runtime: How long is the new Marvel movie?

Deadpool and Wolverine is set to arrive in theaters any day now. The Marvel Phase 5 movie, directed by Shawn Levy, sees Ryan Reynolds return as the Merc with the Mouth for a third big screen outing, and this time he's teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine – and they've been recruited by the TVA (of Loki fame) for a timeline-shifting mission that has the power to change the MCU forever. Reynolds and Jackman's double act is joined by The Crown's Emma Corrin, who's playing the villainous Cassandra Nova, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, who's playing a TVA agent named Paradox.

But, if you're heading out to watch the movie, how long can you expect to be seated in the multiplex? Just how long is Deadpool and Wolverine? We've got your answer right here.

What's the Deadpool and Wolverine runtime?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Deadpool and Wolverine clocks in at 127 minutes – so, 2 hours and 7 minutes of variant-filled, multiversal mayhem. And, as it's a Marvel movie, this will most likely include at least one post-credits scene, too.

How does that compare to Marvel's other recent big-screen offerings? Well, it's longer than the last MCU movie, The Marvels, which was 1 hour and 45 minutes long, but shorter than The Marvels' predecessor, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which had a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives in UK cinemas on July 25 and US theaters on July 26. For more, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way in 2024 and beyond.