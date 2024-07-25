Deadpool and Wolverine's wildest cameo features an easily missed shoutout to a major meme

The Deadpool and Wolverine cameos come thick and fast in the movie – but its most shocking surprise appearance features an easily missed meme reference.

Now, it should go without saying, but the following contains major spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new Marvel Phase 5 movie yet!

If you're still reading, then you'll know that Henry Cavill makes a shocking appearance as a Wolverine variant in the film. The moment comes when Wade Wilson is searching across the multiverse for a version of Logan who could be an anchor being in the Merc's own universe, which would save it from destruction.

While Deadpool makes a cheeky joke about treating Cavill better than the DCEU (we all remember the sorry saga of Cavill's return then almost immediate exit as Superman, right?), Cavill gets to reference another of his roles when The Cavillrine advances to attack Wade.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Cavill makes a quick downwards movement with both arms to unsheathe his adamantium claws, which mirrors his iconic arm reloading in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

"Everything starts to get quite sore after a while, because it’s a lot of repetitive motion. And the connective tendons in my biceps were getting sore, so I had to warm them up before I threw punches. I would literally do that to warm them up," Cavill previously explained of the arm-reloading in Mission: Impossible. Such a reference fits perfectly in the meta madness of Deadpool's world, of course.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in UK cinemas now and hits US theaters on July 26. For more on the movie, check out our piece on the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scene or our verdict on the film in our Deadpool and Wolverine review.

