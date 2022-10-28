Henry Cavill finally reveals the origins behind his iconic 'arm reloading' scene in Mission: Impossible

Henry Cavill has revealed the surprisingly practical reasons behind his most iconic scene in Mission: Impossible.

Tom Cruise is the star of the show in Mission: Impossible but, for a brief moment, he was overshadowed in 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout by Henry Cavill’s August Walker and his ‘reloading’ arms during one fight scene.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) podcast (H/T Screen Rant (opens in new tab)), Cavill explained the movement came about after an especially long shoot.

"Everything starts to get quite sore after a while, because it’s a lot of repetitive motion. And the connective tendons in my biceps were getting sore, so I had to warm them up before I threw punches. I would literally do that to warm them up," Cavill explained.

He continued, "I did it once, and I thought ‘oh, god that probably looked really stupid’… And I said, ‘oh sorry [to director Christopher McQuarrie], I’ll do that again.’ And he’s like, ‘do what?... And then I did another take without doing it, and he’s like, ‘why didn’t you do that thing? That was really good.’ And I was like, ‘that was good?’ And he said, ‘yes! Definitely do that.’ And we did."

Mission: Impossible is returning – without any arms being reloaded, we expect – for an upcoming two-parter. Dead Reckoning Part One will release on July 14, 2023 with Part Two to follow on June 28, 2024.

Cavill has also just announced he’s officially back as Superman after his brief appearance in the Black Adam post-credits scene. DC is reportedly inviting writers to pitch ideas for the next Man of Steel cinematic outing – all against the backdrop of James Gunn becoming co-CEO of the newly-formed DC Studios.

