Avengers: Doomsday gets a reported filming window, and it's very, very soon

Avengers: Doomsday has a reported filming window – and it's set to go into production very, very soon.

According to a new report from TheWrap, the fifth Avengers movie will begin shooting this March in the UK. That's just a few weeks away, and just over a year from the movie's May 1, 2026 release date.

At the moment, it's unclear who will be appearing in Doomsday. All we know for sure is that Robert Downey Jr. will be returning, though as Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man. Chris Evans has shot down rumors that he'll be back as Steve Rogers, too.

"That's not true, though," Evans said. "This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years – ever since Endgame. I've just stopped responding to it." He added: "Yeah, no – happily retired!"

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie recently told us what he's excited to see in Avengers 5 and 6. "It's just exciting, the idea of seeing the new people, and hopefully the two worlds coming together and creating a super MCU," he said. "It's exciting. You see Deadpool and Wolverine, [and] it's like, 'Are they gonna be in it?' You know what I mean? Like, you see these movies [and you think], 'Who's gonna be in it, who's gonna do it.' I'm excited about that."

Avengers: Secret Wars will be arriving a year after Doomsday, landing on May 7, 2027. In the meantime, this year has Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, along with TV shows like Daredevil: Born Again.

