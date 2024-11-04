After "five years" of waiting, one Deadpool and Wolverine star wants to finally become their comic book alter ego in Deadpool 4: "I'm not getting any younger"

After years of waiting, Deadpool and Wolverine's Morena Baccarin has outlined her intention to play Vanessa's comic book alter ego in a future Deadpool movie.

"I’ve only been waiting like five years," Baccarin told ComicBook.com when asked whether she would be open to playing Copycat in Deadpool 4. "I’m not getting any younger or skinnier, so now’s the time."

Baccarin has played Deadpool's love interest Vanessa since 2016's Deadpool, with her death – and subsequent resurrection – being the core premise of 2018's Deadpool 2.

Despite being shunted to one side in Deadpool and Wolverine in favor of The Merc with the Mouth's multiversal jaunt across The Void with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, it's clear that Baccarin is still holding out hope when it comes to playing the shapeshifting mutant.

First debuting in 1990's New Mutants #98, Copycat is perhaps slightly cursed by sharing a similar skillset to Mystique – namely, being able to mimic the appearance of anyone she sees.

Whether Vanessa will turn into the X-Force member remains to be seen, but there's still plenty of opportunities for Copycat to arrive in the MCU. For starters, Ryan Reynolds recently filmed a mystery (and likely low-key) Deadpool project, while the pair of Avengers movies on the horizon – coupled with the constant looming shadow of the multiverse – leaves plenty of room for Baccarin to get her wish.

If you thought the Deadpool and Wolverine well was tapped dry, think again. Fresh off its home release on Blu-ray and DVD (complete with "hours" of bonus content and a deleted scene that tidies up an X-23 plot hole), fans have discovered more Easter eggs – including this unlikely nod to 2003's Master and Commander. If we can get the HMS Surprise in the MCU, surely we can get Copycat next?

