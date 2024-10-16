One of Wolverine's best suits in Deadpool and Wolverine cost $100,000 to make despite being on screen for all of 10 seconds

Deadpool and Wolverine's editors have explained why more Wolverine variants didn't make the cut – while simultaneously revealing the eye-watering sum behind Hugh Jackman's brown-and-tan classic comic book suit.

"There was a whole bunch of [variants]. One of the storyboard artists, he was a huge comic book fan and he gave us a list of 10 of them… There were so many," editor Dean Zimmerman told ComicBookMovie.com's Josh Wilding.

Zimmerman, though, pointed to "time and budget issues" as a contributing factor behind why we didn't get the unnamed Wolverine variants (Deadpool and Wolverine's production was affected in 2023 by the actor and writer strikes).

"Here's a perfect example: that brown and tan [suit], we spent about $100,000 building that. They're expensive… We had to get a little economical with what we could come up with and do. 'Hugh, can you take your shirt off and be bolted to a cross? Yeah, I can do that. No problem.'... 'Can you be an old man? Sure.'"

Zimmerman added, "They were all thought out, but they were also done with a budget in mind and also time – once we resumed shooting, our deadline on this movie was so tight."

The brown-and-tan suit in question saw Hugh Jackman's Wolvie get ready to throw down with the Hulk, all while Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool was busy hopping through the multiverse for the perfect Wolverine replacement on Earth-10005. The costume, a reference to John Byrne's X-Men run, was joined by multiple variants, including the likes of the 'Cavrilline' (played by Henry Cavill) and Old Man Logan.

Deadpool and Wolverine's home release, meanwhile, has been set for October 22. The DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD edition comes with multiple deleted scenes – including this playful jab at the MCU – and "hours" of bonus content.

