First trailer for live-action Amazon adaptation of this hit anime is here – and it matches the original's wild energy

Idol murder mystery anime Oshi no Ko hits the high notes in the first trailer for its live-action Amazon adaptation.

The eight-episode series, which hits Prime Video on November 28, adapts the unique premise of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyori's manga: after an obsessed fan of idol star Ai Hoshino kills the doctor delivering her twin children, he – and another patient – are reborn as Ai's children Aqua and Ruby.

Years later, after that same fan kills their mother, Aqua and Ruby set about breaking into the entertainment industry – and the dog-eat-dog idol scene – to uncover a conspiracy that should lead them to their mother's murderer.

As you can imagine from that setup, there is plenty of wild energy surrounding Oshi no Ko, and that's captured in the first trailer (which you can see above); it blends together the initial tragedy and later bubblegum J-Pop stylings to present something truly one-of-one.

Happily, the cast also includes a sprinkling of familiar idol talents, including former Nogizaka 46 member Asuka Saito as Ai Hoshino and former =LOVE member Nagisa Saito as Ruby Hoshino.

A sequel feature film will also be released in Japan on December 20. A third season of the anime has also recently been announced.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of new anime shows to look forward to for the rest of the year. Dan Da Dan, Blue Lock season 2, and Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 are all streaming, while Dragon Ball Daima is heading to Crunchyroll (and now Netflix) later this month.

