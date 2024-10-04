New Dragon Ball series surprises fans with sudden Netflix release and it's coming sooner than you’d think

Good news anime fans, the new Dragon Ball series, titled Dragon Ball Daima , is coming to Netflix as the streamer announces its surprise release.

The streaming giant broke the news on Twitter , writing, "Dragon Ball DAIMA is coming to Netflix! Prepare for a new Dragon Ball adventure as Goku, Supreme Kai, Glorio, and Panzy journey into a mysterious world!" The show is coming a lot sooner than you’d think – this month, to be exact! Dragon Ball Daima will be available to stream on Netflix globally from October 18. See the full post below.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is coming to Netflix! Prepare for a new Dragon Ball adventure as Goku, Supreme Kai, Glorio, and Panzy journey into a mysterious world! With original work, story, and character design by Akira Toriyama. Starting October 14 in Asia, and globally on October 18… pic.twitter.com/CmmSd2jydGOctober 4, 2024

This is well and truly a surprise as the series was originally only slated to hit Crunchyroll on October 11, meaning Netflix will be getting it just one week later.

According to the show’s official synopsis, Dragon Ball Daima follows Goku and friends who have all been shrunken down as they travel to an "unknown and mysterious world" in search of the cure to bring them back to their original size. But the adventure will take them to dangerous places, AKA the Dragon Realm, where they must fight new foes including a big green dragon and a gang of purple soldiers who we got to see in the trailer.

The show is created by the late Akira Toriyima, who is also responsible for character design. Although the series will introduce some new faces, it also sees some iconic Dragon Ball characters return alongside Goku including Vegeta, Bulma, Chi-Chi, Piccolo, Mr. Satan, Krillin, Android 18, her daughter Marron, Yamcha, Oolong, Puar, Supreme Kai, and Master Roshi.

Dragon Ball Daima will be available to stream on Netflix on October 14 in Asia and October 18 globally.