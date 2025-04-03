Dan Da Dan is getting a surprise movie – and it's the only way to see season 2 early

The first three episodes of Dan Da Dan season 2 are coming to cinemas – weeks before it's set to premiere on Netflix.

The first season's finale will be bundled with the opening trio of entries in the upcoming second season for a compilation movie titled Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye. As the name suggests, it's going to adapt the manga's Evil Eye arc, which sees protagonist Momo's friend possessed by a vengeful (and murderous) spirit.

Pleasingly, this isn't going to be a situation akin to Demon Slayer Infinity Castle or the Chainsaw Man movie and their slow and staggered release plans. Instead, there will be a "global theatrical rollout" in the lead-up to July's season 2 bow on Netflix. It's landing in the US on June 5 and Europe in June 6.

Its sudden move to cinemas proves that Dan Da Dan was one of the standout new anime in 2024 – and looks to capitalize on a surge in fandom for the supernatural love story. The compilation movie, too, is the latest entry in a trend that has provided early, bundled looks at the likes of Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Revolving around the most unlikely of duos, Dan Da Dan pairs up the bookish Okarun and the headstrong Momo, who each believe in a separate strand of the supernatural and the occult. The kicker? Okarun believes in UFOs, while Momo swears aliens don't exist. Momo is more a ghost-believing gal – something that tickles Okarun until he suddenly comes face to face with a fearsome spirit.

Dan Da Dan season 2 is hitting Netflix this July. For more, check out the latest on some of the year's other big releases, including One-Punch Man season 3 and My Hero Academia season 8.