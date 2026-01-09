In casting straight out of our dreams, Marvel's Agatha star Kathryn Hahn is reportedly in talks to play Mother Gothel in Disney's live-action Tangled remake

Disney's live-action Tangled remake may have found its villainous baby-snatching witch in Marvel star Kathryn Hahn.

As reported by Variety, Hahn is in talks to play Mother Gothel in the adaptation, the adoptive mother of Rapunzel, who stole her from her crib as a baby and raised her locked away in a tower. Differing from other Rapunzel stories, Disney's take involves Mother Gothel using the princess for her magical hair, which glows and grants eternal youth. Disney has yet to comment on the casting.

Hahn is no stranger to playing a witch or two, as the star notably played sorceress Agatha Harkness in Marvel's WandaVision spin-off series Agatha All Along. When it comes to Mother Gothel's iconic songs, such as Mother Knows Best and the Healing Incantation, Hahn has already showcased that she can sing, as demonstrated in Agatha All Along.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The report comes just one day after the live-action remake cast Rapunzel and her love interest, Flynn Ryder. Teagan Croft, best known for playing Raven in HBO Max's Titans series, will play the princess, whereas Disney's Zombie franchise star Milo Manheim will take on the role of the cynical criminal turned prince.

No plot details have been released as of yet, but if the upcoming movies follow a similar pattern to Disney's most recent live-action features, such as Lilo and Stitch and Snow White, the remake should follow the original movie pretty closely. The 2010 animated film follows a young woman named Rapunzel who has spent her whole life locked away in a tower with her mother, terrified of the world below. That is, until a thief named Flynn Ryder breaks in and whisks her away on an adventure where she discovers who she really is.

There is no word just yet as to when cameras might start rolling, but the film will be directed by Better Man and The Greatest Showman helmer Michael Gracey, with Thor: Love and Thunder scribe Jennifer Kaytin Robinson penning the script.

The live-action Tangled remake doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our picks of the best Disney movies, and keep up with upcoming Disney movies heading your way.