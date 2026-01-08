Following Lilo and Stitch's $1 billion box office haul, Disney's live-action Tangled remake finally casts Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder

Disney has finally cast its live-action Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, putting several fan theories to bed.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will take on the lead roles in the upcoming live-action remake.

Croft is best known for starring in HBO Max's Titans series as Rachel Roth, AKA Raven, an empath who has a demon father and a human mother. Manheim, meanwhile, starred in Disney Channel's Zombie franchise, which includes four movies and an animated series.

Better Man and The Greatest Showman helmer Michael Gracey is in the director's chair and Thor: Love and Thunder screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson penned the script.

Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi voiced the characters in the 2010 animated movie, which adapts the fairytale of Rapunzel. Locked in a tower by Mother Gothel since she was a child so she can use her magic for her own gain, Rapunzel accepts outlaw Flynn Rider's help to escape and see the world for the first time.

The live-action remake has been in the works since 2024, but was put on pause in April last year after the studio's Snow White reboot proved a box office failure. However, Disney's live-action take on Lilo and Stitch turned things around with a $1 billion haul in May, and things are now going full speed ahead with Tangled.

The live-action Tangled remake doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Disney movies to add to your watchlist.