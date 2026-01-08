Following Lilo and Stitch's $1 billion box office haul, Disney's live-action Tangled remake finally casts Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder

News
By published

The live-action Tangled remake is going full steam ahead

Flynn Rider and Rapunzel in Tangled
(Image credit: Disney)

Disney has finally cast its live-action Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, putting several fan theories to bed.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will take on the lead roles in the upcoming live-action remake.

TOPICS
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.