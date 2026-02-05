20 years after its disastrous film adaptation, beloved fantasy series Eragon gets a second chance as a Disney Plus series

Eragon rides once more

Ed Speleers and Jeremy Irons in Eragon
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Eragon Disney Plus series appears to finally be moving forward thanks to the arrival of two showrunners alongside executive producer Marc Webb.

As per Variety, High Potential's Todd Harthan is joining as both co-creator (alongside Eragon author Christopher Paolini) and co-showrunner with Superman & Lois' Todd Helbing.

Based on Paolini's The Inheritance Cycle book series, Eragon will focus on the titular farm boy who becomes the first Dragon Rider in over a century – and charts his attempts to dethrone the evil king.

