20 years after its disastrous film adaptation, beloved fantasy series Eragon gets a second chance as a Disney Plus series

The Eragon Disney Plus series appears to finally be moving forward thanks to the arrival of two showrunners alongside executive producer Marc Webb.

As per Variety, High Potential's Todd Harthan is joining as both co-creator (alongside Eragon author Christopher Paolini) and co-showrunner with Superman & Lois' Todd Helbing.

Based on Paolini's The Inheritance Cycle book series, Eragon will focus on the titular farm boy who becomes the first Dragon Rider in over a century – and charts his attempts to dethrone the evil king.

The logline reads, "When destiny selects an ordinary teenager to become the first Dragon Rider in over a hundred years, he must forge an unbreakable bond with his dragon, master ancient magic, and challenge the mad king who destroyed the Riders."

There are currently four books in The Inheritance Cycle series, though it's not clear if the Disney Plus series will adapt one book across several seasons or opt for a different approach. There are also several spin-offs from the World of Eragon series to draw from. In total, the entire franchise has sold over 33 million copies to date.

However, its last foray into adaptations proved that some dragons' wings can be clipped. While grossing a serviceable $250 million at the box office, the Ed Speleers and Jeremy Irons-starring 2006 feature is widely regarded as one of the worst blockbusters released in that period. It currently sits at 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, with long-time fans assuredly eager for a big-budget do-over on Disney's streaming service (the series was first announced in 2022 but has laid dormant until the recent showrunner announcement).

