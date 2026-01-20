Less than 6 months after the premiere of "final film" in the franchise, The Conjuring Universe sets release date for new horror prequel First Communion

The Conjuring lives

After its surprise Halloween announcement, The Conjuring prequel First Communion now has a release date.

You might remember that The Conjuring: Last Rites was heavily advertised as the final movie in the longstanding franchise. Well, after it ended up having the biggest global opening for a horror movie ever, it seems that New Line and Atomic Monster decided, "Why not?" in terms of keeping the franchise going. As it stands, Last Rates grossed $495 million at the global box office against a budget of just $55 million. The franchise as a whole, including the Annabelle spin-offs, has grossed over $2.7 billion to date.

