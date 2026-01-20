Less than 6 months after the premiere of "final film" in the franchise, The Conjuring Universe sets release date for new horror prequel First Communion

After its surprise Halloween announcement, The Conjuring prequel First Communion now has a release date.

You might remember that The Conjuring: Last Rites was heavily advertised as the final movie in the longstanding franchise. Well, after it ended up having the biggest global opening for a horror movie ever, it seems that New Line and Atomic Monster decided, "Why not?" in terms of keeping the franchise going. As it stands, Last Rates grossed $495 million at the global box office against a budget of just $55 million. The franchise as a whole, including the Annabelle spin-offs, has grossed over $2.7 billion to date.

First Communion, which is still keeping its plot details under wraps, is set to hit theaters on September 10, 2027 (via Variety). Rodrigue Hart is set to direct in his first feature-length debut. Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg, who wrote the severely underrated horror movie The Autopsy of Jane Doe, are set to pen the script.

All we know for certain is that the prequel is also set to bring back Ed and Lorraine Warren, with the initial report stating that the prequel is expected to explore the couple's "early years." That said, it's possible that two new actors will be cast as a younger Ed and Lorraine (rather than see Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return).

