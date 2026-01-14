Everybody is sad in the Euphoria season 3 trailer

Euphoria season 3 is coming, as the streaming series' highly anticipated return date has now been revealed along with a trailer that leans into the sex, drugs, and violence that have come to be the show's hallmark.

Following Zendaya's Rue Bennett as its primary POV character, Euphoria tells the tale of a group of high schoolers who are sucked into ever spiraling whirlwinds of drugs, crime, and even murder.

Here's the new trailer, in which basically everybody seems sad about basically everything:

Euphoria Season 3 | Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The trailer establishes a time jump between season 2 and season 3, with the main cast now having graduated high school "a few years" back. The trailer shows Rue still wrestling with addiction, apparently dealing pills while also trying to avoid the warring factions of criminals to whom she owes money.

There's apparently a bright light for Rue, however, as she seems to be finding religion in the turmoil of her rapidly unraveling life. At the same time however, her friends are getting more and more involved in sex work, leading Rue closer to a path she managed to avoid in season 2.

Euphoria has acted as something of a launching pad for some of the biggest current stars in the world, including Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and of course Zendaya, all of whom have spun their Euphoria success into bigger and bigger roles across movies and other TV series.

Euphoria season 3 is scheduled to premiere on April 12, with new episodes hitting HBO Max every Sunday. For more, check out the best movies streaming on HBO Max right now.