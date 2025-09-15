The Batman director Matt Reeves says The Penguin season 2 is "in discussions," even though it was meant to be a limited series

The Penguin might have been billed as a limited series, but it could be coming back for more.

That's according to The Batman director and Penguin executive producer Matt Reeves, who told Variety at The Emmys: "We're in discussions. [Showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] is thinking hard and we're talking, so we'll see. We love the show, and we think our cast is so incredible. The work that Lauren and the writers did was incredible. Our passion was in it, but never in our wildest dreams could we imagine it would have been received in the way that it was."

But, earlier in August, LeFranc seemed far less sure a second season was a possibility. "I don't know. There's no current status update. I think Matt just turned in his script (for The Batman Part 2), so I'm excited to read that soon and see what comes of that – if there is anything there that merits a second season [of The Penguin] or not," LeFranc commented.

"I think we've said this before, but I truly mean it: We have to feel confident we can top ourselves, and that's something that's really important to Colin Farrell and me, especially," she added. "Otherwise, we don't want to do something again if it's not going to be excellent. We were always meant to be a limited series. So, pivoting to a second season is just different – it's not something we ever really talked about."

But, judging by LeFranc's thoughts, a second season wouldn't happen until after The Batman 2 anyway. "The intention of our first season always was, we're launching Oz into the second film, and so we couldn't air a second season until after Matt's movie comes out," LeFranc explained.

As for The Batman Part 2, that film isn't due out until October 1, 2027. But, the script is finished and is making its way to those who need to read it. "I haven't got much to do on it, just a little bit," Farrell revealed recently. "I read the script and it’s extraordinary."

Next up for DC is Supergirl, while Peacemaker season 2 is currently releasing. You can keep up to date with our Peacemaker season 2 release schedule.

For everything else DC has in store, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.