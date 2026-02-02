Jujutsu Kaisen manga casually reveals a fan-favorite character lives in the sequel after all
Yuji Itadori's best friend is still alive after all
Good news anime fans, Jujutsu Kaisen sequel manga Modulo has quietly confirmed that Yuji Itadori’s friend, Aoi Todo, is still alive.
In Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 20, titled 'Old Soldiers Never Die,' sorcerer Kazuya Mino is trying to track down Yuji, and reaches out to Nobara Kugisaki for more information. Mino asks about Yuji, to which Kugisaki suggests that Aoi Todo might know where he is. Although we don't see him at this point, the phone call confirms that Todo is still alive.
As well as learning he is still alive, the chapter spills a little more information about Todo. We learn that he is no longer an active sorcerer, as Mino calls him a "former first-grade sorcerer," meaning he had not been promoted to Special Grade sorcerer as we imagined. Plus, Todo seems to have fallen out of favor with pretty much everybody, as Kugisaki says that the only person who likes him is Yuji.
Despite Todo's fall from grace, it is nice to know that he is still alive. Todo became a fan-favourite character in the Jujutsu Kaisen on-screen series. We meet Todo as a third-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High School, where he was a grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer, and has practiced under mentor Yuki Tsukumo. However, we have not seen Todo since Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, where he was injured during the Shibuya Incident, and had to cut his own arm to avoid being fully transfigured by Mahito
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 continues without Todo, and sees our favourite sorcerers get to grips with The Culling Game after Noritoshi Kamo set it in motion. While the beginning of the season laid the groundwork explaining what the Culling Game actually is, we are now in the thick of it, with the action ramping up to 100. The next installment, episode 6, airs on February 5. For exact timings, see our Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 continues weekly on Crunchyroll. For more, check out our guide on how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order, and keep up with new anime heading your way.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.