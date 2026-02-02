Jujutsu Kaisen manga casually reveals a fan-favorite character lives in the sequel after all

Yuji Itadori's best friend is still alive after all

Jujutsu Kaisen
(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Good news anime fans, Jujutsu Kaisen sequel manga Modulo has quietly confirmed that Yuji Itadori’s friend, Aoi Todo, is still alive.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 20, titled 'Old Soldiers Never Die,' sorcerer Kazuya Mino is trying to track down Yuji, and reaches out to Nobara Kugisaki for more information. Mino asks about Yuji, to which Kugisaki suggests that Aoi Todo might know where he is. Although we don't see him at this point, the phone call confirms that Todo is still alive.

