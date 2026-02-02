Jujutsu Kaisen manga casually reveals a fan-favorite character lives in the sequel after all

Good news anime fans, Jujutsu Kaisen sequel manga Modulo has quietly confirmed that Yuji Itadori’s friend, Aoi Todo, is still alive.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 20, titled 'Old Soldiers Never Die,' sorcerer Kazuya Mino is trying to track down Yuji, and reaches out to Nobara Kugisaki for more information. Mino asks about Yuji, to which Kugisaki suggests that Aoi Todo might know where he is. Although we don't see him at this point, the phone call confirms that Todo is still alive.

As well as learning he is still alive, the chapter spills a little more information about Todo. We learn that he is no longer an active sorcerer, as Mino calls him a "former first-grade sorcerer," meaning he had not been promoted to Special Grade sorcerer as we imagined. Plus, Todo seems to have fallen out of favor with pretty much everybody, as Kugisaki says that the only person who likes him is Yuji.

Despite Todo's fall from grace, it is nice to know that he is still alive. Todo became a fan-favourite character in the Jujutsu Kaisen on-screen series. We meet Todo as a third-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High School, where he was a grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer, and has practiced under mentor Yuki Tsukumo. However, we have not seen Todo since Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, where he was injured during the Shibuya Incident, and had to cut his own arm to avoid being fully transfigured by Mahito

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 continues without Todo, and sees our favourite sorcerers get to grips with The Culling Game after Noritoshi Kamo set it in motion. While the beginning of the season laid the groundwork explaining what the Culling Game actually is, we are now in the thick of it, with the action ramping up to 100. The next installment, episode 6, airs on February 5. For exact timings, see our Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 continues weekly on Crunchyroll. For more, check out our guide on how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order, and keep up with new anime heading your way.