Following its major anime success, Solo Leveling is getting a live-action adaptation

Hit new anime Solo Leveling is getting a surprise live-action adaptation.

Unfortunately for those hoping to see a new side to Jinwoo's story, there's been practically nothing else has been revealed so far.

As per Anime TV, South Korean production studio Kakao Entertainment is handling the script and it's currently in the 'planning' stages. A release date, cast, and even a streaming or television platform has yet to be announced.

Based on a manhwa by author Chugong, Solo Leveling revolves around the story of Jinwoo, a hapless hunter struggling through dungeons full of monsters. One day, however, he stumbles upon 'The System', a program that allows him to level up and tackle increasingly fearsome threats.

Solo Leveling season 2 has already proved a smash with viewers, with its premiere episode generating almost 130,000 likes on streaming service Crunchyroll – a record for the anime series. It's currently adapting the Demon Castle arc.

Last year, Oshi no Ko became the latest anime and manga to get the live-action treatment on Prime Video. One Piece season 2, meanwhile, is currently filming and will set sail on Netflix later this year.

It all amounts to anime going through a moment – as evidenced by 2025's stacked lineup on streaming and in cinemas. My Hero Academia season 8, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie, and One-Punch Man season 3 are all set to release over the next 12 months.

