In less than 24 hours, hit anime Solo Leveling season 2 broke its own Crunchyroll record

Solo Leveling has returned with season 2 of the hit anime, and it's already winning over viewers. The show tells the next chapter in Sung Jinwoo's story, known as the weakest hunter of all mankind as he fights more magical beasts.

Only one episode has aired so far on Crunchyroll but it's already been a hit, taking less than 24 hours to break its own record. The news was confirmed in a tweet shared by fansite SoloLevelAnime.

They wrote: "Solo Leveling Season 2 has broken its own record set by Season 1 for the most liked premiere episode on Crunchyroll! In less than 24 hours the episode has reached 129k likes, surpassing its Season 1 premiere record which took nearly 2 days to reach 114k likes!"

It's expected the second season of Solo Leveling will run for 13 episodes in total, likely airing weekly on Crunchyroll through to March. You can stay up to date with our Solo Leveling season 2 release schedule.

It sounds like a pretty exciting season too as the full synopsis reads: "It's been over ten years since gates that lead to another dimension have begun appearing across the world. The battles between the magic beasts inhabiting the dungeons through the gates and the human hunters who have awakened the abilities to fight them show no signs of ending. Ordinarily, a hunter's abilities do not change upon awakening, with their rank never increasing. However, the low-ranked Sung Jinwoo, known as 'The Weakest Hunter of All Mankind,' gained the ability to level up through battle during a raid on a double dungeon.

"Having completed a job-change quest that earned him the job 'Shadow Monarch' and command over an army of shadows, Jinwoo heads into battle seeking the ingredients for the Elixir of Life to save his sick mother."

