Demon Slayer reveals how the anime is going to end – and it's not with season 5

Many would have expected a Demon Slayer season 5 announcement after the conclusion of the Hashira Training arc. Instead, the rumblings of something else entirely proved true: a movie trilogy is on the way, and it’s set to bring the years-long saga of Tanjiro to a close.

As revealed by Crunchyroll, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy will adapt the arc of the same name from Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga. The anime streamer and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be bringing the theatrical releases worldwide outside of ‘select Asian territories’ and Japan.

Those who have read ahead – or are well-versed in the source material – will know that Infinity Castle (chapters 137-183) is essentially the endgame of the series as part of the ‘Final Battle’ arc alongside Sunrise Countdown (chapters 184-205).

With that in mind, it’s clear we’re almost certainly looking at the Demon Slayer movie trilogy forming a grand farewell to the hit anime, though a final epilogue-of-sorts season can’t be ruled out.

Unfortunately for those eager to clap eyes on the first Infinity Castle movie, no release date has been set. We do, however, have a quick trailer – which you can see above.

In it, a first-person perspective of the twisting and turning Infinity Castle (essentially the demons’ HQ for the past few centuries) is shown. Then, we get a quick sizzle reel of the remaining Hashira as they get set to do battle against Muzan Kibutsuji and his army of ultra-powerful Upper Rank demons.

It all follows on from the Demon Slayer season 4 ending, one which saw Tanjiro and the Hashira trapped inside the Infinity Castle after the plot to kill Muzan once and for all faltered – despite Hashira leader Ubuyashiki sacrificing himself and his family in a surprise gambit.

