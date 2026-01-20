Anime fans have figured out that the latest episode of Trigun Stargaze on Crunchroll includes an unfinished introduction

It looks like streaming service Crunchyroll may have accidentally uploaded an unfinished version of Trigun Stargaze's latest episode, as eagle-eyed fans spot the difference between the international and Japanese versions.

Brand new anime series Trigun Stargaze continued over on Crunchyroll this week with its second episode titled 'Unforgiven.' However, despite the episode impressing fans, it looks like Crunchyroll uploaded an unfinished version of the show's intro. The opening credits, which have since been posted by a fan on Twitter, include static images and storyboard-like placeholders. Check out the video below.

same episode btw just different distributors pic.twitter.com/pEhU7E86JBJanuary 20, 2026

As pointed out by fans, the unedited version only appeared on Crunchyroll, and the episode released over in Japan saw no issues. You can see from the video above that the finished version includes smooth transitions, brighter colours, and exaggerated movements. Crunchyroll has yet to comment on the matter, and it is unclear at this point whether or not this is a case of the site being sent an unfinished product.

Fans are seeing the funny side of the situation, with many taking screenshots of the static characters and using them as profile pictures and reaction images on social media. The issue doesn't seem to have affected the episode's ratings either, as episode 2 stands at 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb, which improves upon the first episode.

Trigun Stargaze premiered on January 10, 2026 with its first season, which acts as a sequel to the main series Trigun Stampede. The franchise is based on the hit manga Trigun, which follows a famous gunman named Vash roaming a fictional planet known as No Man's Land, where he constantly fights bounty hunters out to get him. Trigun Stargaze catches up with Vash years later when an SOS calls him back to action.

Trigun Stargaze continues to air weekly on Crunchyroll. For more, check out our guide to the best anime you should be watching, and keep up with new anime on the way.