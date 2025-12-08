Some KPop Demon Hunters fans have noticed mysterious "bonus content" coming soon on Netflix

Some KPop Demon Hunters fans might have discovered hidden bonus content on Netflix.

A fan took to Twitter to share a screenshot of their Netflix page, which, after they searched for KPop Demon Hunters, revealed a blank space for "KPop Demon Hunters Bonus Content." While we can't find the same title on the streamer, they also screen recorded their search for the mysterious bonus content, which shows the title appearing.

YALL THE FUCKING KPDH SHORT IS COMING. pic.twitter.com/c2ekSC21imDecember 6, 2025

i screen recorded it cuz they not ab to make me look crazy pic.twitter.com/CcycfUEh8YDecember 6, 2025

While it's not clear what this might be just yet, a short that might be a prequel was reported to be on the way earlier in the year. But, "bonus content" has us imagining this could be something more like deleted scenes or a behind the scenes look. We'll just have to wait and see.

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most popular release ever, and KPop Demon Hunters 2 is on the way – though we'll have to be patient, since it's not arriving until 2029.

We did recently get a fresh look at Huntr/x, though, thanks to a special Spotify Wrapped message for those fans who streamed the girl group enough to have them at the top of their artist list. Check it out below.

A post shared by Kpop Demon Hunters🎤 (@kpopdemonhuntrs) A photo posted by on

Recently, Netflix also made a 142-page KPop Demon Hunters digital art book available for free, and it even confirms a tragic theory about Rumi's mom. So, there's plenty to keep you busy while you wait for the sequel.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies.