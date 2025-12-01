Netflix releases free KPop Demon Hunters digital art book filled with 142 pages of Huntr/x secrets and never before seen concept art

Netflix has given fans a golden gift: a free KPop Demon Hunters digital art book, complete with new artwork and commentary from the hit animated movie's crew.

The Art of KPop Demon Hunters is now available on the website of the same name, and you're even able to browse all 142 of its pages with the soundtrack blaring through your speakers. That's how it's done.

Comprised of 15 chapters, the art book covers everything from the origin of the movie to how megahit 'Golden' came together.

The digital art book is also filled with gems that even the most diehard of KPop Demon Hunter stans may not be aware of – like how Huntr/x's reaction to the Saja Boys is drawn from classic '90s anime, including Sailor Moon and FLCL.

Audiences had previously gotten a glimpse at how Rumi, Mira, and Zoey could have looked in early concept art, but this is taken to another level here. My favorite chapter? The Idol Awards is packed with the sort of details that you can miss on-screen, including fan signs and the floor plan for the backstage area. As if we needed another reason to watch KPop Demon Hunters…

Those who want to hold the art book in their hands will be pleased to know a physical edition is planned for release next February.

KPop Demon Hunters 2 is also on the way, but we have to wait until 2029 for that. In the meantime, the cast's brilliant sequel ideas should tide you over.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out the best shows on Netflix and best movies on Netflix.