After four seasons of Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime, John Krasinski and one of the show's original directors are returning for a feature-length movie

John Krasinski is set to reprise the role of Jack Ryan for a feature-length film at Amazon.

Andrew Bernstein, who directed season two, is set to helm the pic which was written by Aaron Rabin, who wrote season 4 (H/T The Hollywood Reporter).

Jack Ryan first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018 and was renewed for a fourth and final season which aired in 2023. Krasinski starred as CIA analyst Jack Ryan who is taken out of the security of his desk job and thrown into the field after discovering a string of mysterious bank transfers that were carried out by a rising extremist.

The cast included Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi, John Hoogenakker, Noomi Rapace, Jordi Molla, Michael Kelly, and Betty Gabriel. Pierce and Kelly have reportedly signed on to reprise their roles as James Greer and Mike November, respectively.

Kransinski most recently wrote, produced, directed, and starred in IF, a fantasy-comedy that combines both live-action and animation. He recently wrapped filming on Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth, a heist adventure film that also stars Natalie Portman and Domhall Gleeson. Krasinski also produced and wrote the story for A Quiet Place: Day One, which serves as a prequel to the first film in his A Quiet Place franchise (and also stars a very cute kitty cat).

All four seasons of Jack Ryan are streaming now on Prime Video.