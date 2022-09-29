Elizabeth Olsen wants Scarlet Witch and the X-Men to team up following that Wolverine reveal

It seems we're not the only ones still reeling from the unexpected news that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for one final time in Deadpool 3. Wanda Maximoff star Elizabeth Olsen recently shared her thoughts, before revealing some of her own crossover ideas.

Appearing at Variety’s Power of Women awards, she was told about Hugh Jackman’s return by On The Carpet (opens in new tab). "Oh really? Wow," Olsen said, before being quizzed about if she’d like Scarlet Witch to team up with some X-Men characters in light of the news.

"I guess Wolverine is X-Men," she answered. "It would be cool to work with a lot of those people from the X-Men franchise. I guess [Magneto star Michael] Fassbender is my dad in some world?"

In the comics, Scarlet Witch's X-Men links are pretty integral to her character as Wanda and her brother Pietro/Quicksilver are mutants – and their father is none other than Magneto. However, the MCU has steered clear of this so far as Avengers: Age of Ultron and WandaVision showed us a bit of their childhood growing up in Sokovia.

However, this doesn't mean we won't ever see this storyline explored now it's been confirmed mutants are MCU canon. And don't forget that we’re in the Multiverse Saga, which means just about anything is possible in other timelines.

Olsen last appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where her fate was left uncertain. Luckily, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that she will be back. "There really is so much more to explore," he told Variety (opens in new tab), "We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics. I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see."

