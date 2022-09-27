Kevin Feige teases Wanda’s return in the MCU

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige hinted at Elizabeth Olsen's return as Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"There really is so much more to explore,” Feige told Variety (opens in new tab). “We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics.”

Though we may have seen Wanda aka the Scarlet Witch meet her doom in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Feige says he's not so sure about that.

“I don’t know that we saw her under rubble?” he teases. “I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.”

Feige says "I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

Doctor Strange 2 picked up where WandaVision left off, with Wanda dealing with her grief – albeit in the most destructive way possible. After the success of both projects (with Doctor Strange 2 raking in over $950 million at the global box office), it's hard to imagine that Olsen wouldn't return to the misunderstood witch – perhaps fighting alongside the good guys once again.

Elizabeth Olsen is set to play real-life accused killer Candy Montgomery in Love and Death, a new limited series premiering on HBO Max in 2023.

