Dustin Hoffman ready for Nightwork

Variety reports that Dustin Hoffman will star in Ealing Studios' adaptation of Nightwork , a 1975 novel by Irwin Shaw.

How To Train Your Dragon scribe William Davies will pen the script, which follows a young ex-pilot who finds himself on the run after stealing a large amount of money from a dead man.

Ealing Studios are in Cannes selling the Simon Pegg-Andy Serkis black comedy Burke & Hare , and Peter Cattaneo's What The Puck , which is billed as an ice hockey comedy rather than a lewd homage to A Midsomer Night's Dream .

Other upcoming titles on Ealing's slate include All That Glitters , a thriller billed as Ealing's homage to The Maltese Falcon (intriguing), a big screen adap of Doctor in the House (hmm...) and St Trinian's 3 (why, Lord, why?)

What do you reckon to Ealing's upcoming slate?