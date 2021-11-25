Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more PS5 games are heavily discounted at Best Buy this Black Friday

The Black Friday gaming deals have begun, meaning we're seeing heavy discounts on some of the best PS5 games around. One of the better retailers to grab some serious money-savers from is Best Buy, which is offering big savings on PS5 games, including Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Yep, those really are some top-notch games.

Other big discounts are coming to some of last year's PS5 launch titles, with Demon's Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla getting the Black Friday treatment – Assassin's Creed is now less than $20. Oof! These Best Buy Black Friday deals are certainly coming up Milhouse.

For even more, you can check out the best Black Friday PS5 deals going – and if you're still in the market for a console, then be sure to read our guide on how to buy a PS5 on Black Friday. That's all your PS5 needs sorted!

Save $30 - Deathloop is one of our favorite games of the year, and you can pick up the standard edition for just $29.99 at Best Buy right now. That's a stunning $30 discount on the heavy hitter, so if you've been curious about this time loop shooter, there's plenty of value in this price tag.



Save $25 - The latest instalment in the Life is Strange series marks a return to form – and the latest Black Friday deals a

Save $30 - You can save a massive $30 on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Best buy right now. Considering just how new this release is, that this is a record low price, so we'd recommend jumping on this as soon as possible. And if you're a Marvel-head, you'll love the banter the characters have once again in the game version.



Save 67% - This is an absolute steal for the amount of game you get here, and it's something that makes for the perfect Christmas game that you can sink your teeth into. If you missed out on the behemoth, this is the perfect time to pick it up for peanuts (well, under $20).



Save $20 - Another new release that's already discounted. There's an excellent $20 discount on this PS5 edition of Far Cry 6, leaving us with the lowest price we've ever seen on the October release. If you've been waiting for that $60 MSRP to drop a little, then, this is an excellent offer.



Save $20 - Ratchet and Clank has been pretty stubborn in its price since release over the summer. However, you'll find a $20 discount up for grabs at Best Buy right now. That's perfect timing if you've been waiting for the right price before jumping into the latest adventure.



Save $30 - Since launching with the PS5 last year, Demon's Souls has seen little price action. That's simply because it's the game everyone wants. And now, finally, we have a very decent discount on one of the best remakes we've ever seen. Just prepare to die and die again.

Save $30 - Sackboy launched alongside the PS5 console last year, but it's taken a while to shed some of its RRP. We've only ever seen Sackboy: A Big Adventure drop down to $44.99 in the past, and that was during a brief discount back in August.



Save $20 - Spider-Man: Miles Morales took a long time to shake off its RRP after launching alongside the console last year. Now, though, we're seeing decent discounts on this Spidey adventure, and it's a must-own for anyone with a PS5.



Save $25 - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut won't drop below this price point for some time. It's a gem from the final hours of the PS4 era that's not a free upgrade to PS5, so the next-gen version is keeping $10 above the PS4 version for a long while to come. This discount is the best we'll see!



