Deadpool 3's Wolverine is "completely new", according to Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman's return to the character of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 certainly came as a bit of a surprise when the news broke last year, considering his fate at the end of 2017's Logan. It's clear, though, that the iteration of Wolverine in the MCU is going to be very different from what we saw in the X-Men movies.

"What we pitched [Jackman] was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do," Reynolds said in a recent interview with ET Canada (opens in new tab).

"We’ve wanted to do this for decades… it’s weirdly the perfect time," the actor continued, speaking about teaming up with Jackman. "I never stopped [trying to get him to come back as Wolverine]. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet. Timing’s the big one. I think he was ready. I think he was excited."

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, the cast of Deadpool 3 also includes The Crown's Emma Corrin as a mystery villain and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen in an undisclosed role. The movie will be directed by Free Guy helmer Shawn Levy.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit the big screen on November 8, 2024. In the meantime, make sure you're up to speed with the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.