D&D book Monsters of the Multiverse just launched, so have a $10 discount as a treat

The standalone version of D&D's new Monsters of the Multiverse book just launched, and it's hitting shelves with a tidy discount already. You can currently get the hardcover tome for $39.99 at Amazon instead of $49.95 (a saving of 20%), and considering the fact that it's been out for less than 24 hours, that's not too shabby.

This is the first time Monsters of the Multiverse has been released by itself; although it was originally part of the Rules Expansion Gift Set that landed back in January, there's been no way of getting the book solo before now. Because Dungeons and Dragons books don't normally dip much below $40 in the first few weeks of release, that's also the cheapest it's likely to be in the near future.

The latest addition to the best tabletop RPGs is a revision of previous books. As we explained in our Monsters of the Multiverse guide, it brings together all of the player races and creatures that were previously scattered across the wider D&D library, putting them under one roof for convenience. They've also been given a multiversal spin that makes them less setting-specific, allowing you to use all of the above however you like.

This is just the first salvo of D&D goodness over the next few months; alongside the return of Dragonlance and a new D&D Starter Set, Spelljammer has also been confirmed for 2022.

