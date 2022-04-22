New D&D Starter Set promises better onboarding for new players

Following an accidental reveal earlier this year, the next D&D Starter Set has been revealed in full. Called 'Dragons of Stormwreck Isle', it promises to be a more streamlined experience for new Dungeons and Dragons players hoping to break into one of the best tabletop RPGs.

That's largely attributed to the digital features of this pack. Although it's available as a physical box containing a pre-written adventure, dice, character sheets, and rules, the Direct stream emphasised that this D&D Starter Set features "digital onboarding tools that immediately introduce new players to the basics" as well.

The set will release August 1, 2022. It's a Target exclusive in North America and is up for pre-order now. However, the originally-listed price of $49.99 from February's unintentional Hasbro leak is incorrect; during a press interview session following D&D Direct, this was pointed out to be a misprint (thanks, Polygon). Indeed, the price is actually $19.99.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Although publisher Wizards of the Coast put out an 'Essentials Kit' in 2019, this is the first full D&D Starter Set since the game got a new edition in 2014. When we asked about what sets Dragons of Stormwreck Isle apart from previous releases, the creative team noted that this update sits somewhere between the focused story of the original Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set (Lost Mines of Phandelver) and the more open-ended Essentials Kit. More specifically, the party can explore more at their own pace after the quest's opening.

It remains unclear where this D&D Starter Set takes place (the previous packs were set within the Forgotten Realms), but considering recent Dungeons and Dragons books have been less prescriptive with locations, players might be able to slot it into any world of their choosing.

This was just one of many announcements from the 30-minute long D&D Direct; alongside a new version of Spelljammer being revealed, Dragonlance is also returning in late 2022. Similarly, the Dungeons and Dragons: Onslaught skirmish wargame was finally confirmed.

