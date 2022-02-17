A new Dungeons and Dragons starter set seems to be on the way

It seems as if a brand-new Dungeons and Dragons starter set was just revealed via a Hasbro product lineup video for 2022.

Seemingly called "Dragons of Stormwreck Isle", the new Dungeons and Dragons starter set can be glimpsed in a YouTube sizzle reel amongst other Hasbro products that are due to land this year (it's visible in the upper right-hand corner of the screen at the 22-second mark, as well as later in the video). However, it's conspicuously absent from most of the written announcements and press material circulating from Hasbro right now, and developer Wizards of the Coast hasn't mentioned the product before. In fact, the only place we were able to find this new D&D Starter Set referenced directly was in the Business Wire press release as a bullet-point under the gaming section. It's listed there as 'Dungeons & Dragons - Dragons of Stormwreck Isle' with a cost of $49.99.

No release date was announced to accompany these details, but because the only other D&D product to be referenced in the video lineup was Critical Role Dungeons and Dragons adventure Call of the Netherdeep (which is due to hit shelves this March), it may not be too far away.

GamesRadar+ has reached out to Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast for more information.

Story developing.