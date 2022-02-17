Exclusive: An infamous Fortnite gun is getting its own Fortnite Nerf blaster

A new Fortnite Nerf blaster is on the way later this year, and GamesRadar can exclusively reveal the Nerf Fortnite Compact SMG Motorized Dart Blaster ahead of its launch in August.

Based on the rather famous (and, at times, infamous) video game weapon of the same name, this toy version is bedecked in the Ultra Red Wrap color scheme and is powered by four AA batteries. It's capable of firing eight darts in a row; just hit the acceleration button and pull the trigger. The next shot will then load into the Compact SMG's internal clip, much like other motorized Fortnite Nerf guns.

You can get a better look at the Nerf Fortnite Compact SMG Motorized Dart Blaster below.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Introduced back in 2018, the Compact SMG made a name for itself in the Fortnite community for being powerful enough to require a different kind of nerf shortly afterward. As such, this blaster should send a shiver of fear down the spine of longtime Fortnite players.

This isn't the first time we've seen a toy version of the Compact SMG, of course; it was also made into a Super Soaker that could hold its own against the best water guns. However, this Nerf alternative seems to feature a more premium design that includes a rubberized grip.

Although we haven't had confirmation yet of the Nerf darts this blaster uses, standard Elites seem likely. This means you can stock up cheaply and easily ahead of launch.

Not that the Nerf Fortnite Compact SMG Motorized Dart Blaster will set you back that much; it's got an MSRP of $38.99 and will hit shelves this August 1, 2022. If you want a good gift for gamers (or a cheeky present for yourself, for that matter), this might be it.

You can check out what this new blaster is going up against with our list of the best Nerf guns. As for everything else Fortnite, be sure to check out the best Fortnite merchandise or Fortnite toys.