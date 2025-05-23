If you want the ultimate pro Nerf blaster, this Memorial Day deal hits the bullseye

It goes without saying that Nerf blasters are cool, but why do the best ones have to be so expensive? It rather puts a damper on things. Or it would... if the upcoming Memorial Day sale hadn't encouraged retailers to slash prices across the board. That's good news for us, because a premium but costly blaster has come crashing down in price.

You can currently pick up the Nerf Pro Sender for a heavily reduced $14 at Amazon instead of the usual $49.99. For starters, that's a ridiculously large 70% saving. Secondly, the Nerf blaster has never been cheaper since it launched.

It's not the only offer flying around either; I've seen most N-Series toys fall dramatically in price at Amazon ahead of the event. Suffice to say, Memorial Day might just come in handy if you want to track down the best Nerf blasters without breaking the bank.

Nerf Pro Sender | $49.99 $14 at Amazon

Save $35.99 - Besides being a record low price, this offer is also unusual for being way below the toy's batting average of between $20 and $27.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a premium blaster

✅ You take Nerf seriously



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're buying for younger kids



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $14

So, should you invest in this small but mighty weapon? I've reviewed more than a few Nerf blasters over the years, and I see it like this: if you or your kids are serious about Nerf, yes. If you're buying for younger children, on the other hand, no.

To that first point, Nerf's Pro range is designed to suit older Nerf warriors in competitions or competitive play. Indeed, it has a recommended age of 14+ and the blurb says that it's "designed for Nerf athletes to compete in pro-level games." That's partially due to its increased speed and accuracy; it can fire the unique Pro darts up to 150 per second. That's blisteringly fast. In addition, it promises increased accuracy to go with its 15-dart magazine. If it can come close to the Nerf N-Series Pinpoint, that'd be mighty impressive.

As for the second, the 14+ age rating and its more intense rate of fire means the Nerf Pro Sender isn't suitable for young kids. If you're shopping for one, I'd recommend the Nerf Elite Jr. Rookie Pack instead.

Of course, it's unclear how long this offer is going to last. While I hope it'll continue through to Memorial Day itself, there's no guarantee it will. If you were tempted, I'd probably move on it sooner than later as a result.

