Nerf Elite Jr. Rookie Pack review: "Best of the bunch by a comfortable distance"

If you have little ones who would like to join in with the fun of a Nerf battle but find normal blasters tricky, this is the perfect toy. It's much easier to prime and fire on the whole, and it comes armed with loads of spare darts. You even get targets to practice on, making it fantastic value on the whole.

If your youngest struggles with normal Nerf toys, the Nerf Elite Jr. Rookie Pack is here to help. Like other blasters in the range, it's specially designed to be easier for little ones because it requires less strength to prime and is smaller on the whole.

Even though this is the most expensive option, the Nerf Elite Jr. Rookie Pack is also the best of the bunch by a comfortable distance. And that's not just because it looks as if it's been stolen from the set of Star Wars; this set the Rambler contained within comes out on top for value and functionality as well.

Honestly? It's one of the best Nerf blasters overall, particularly for young warriors.

Nerf Elite Jr. Rookie Pack features & design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ages 6+ Uses Elite darts Priming mechanism Pump-action & trigger Capacity 8 darts Batteries required No

Lower pull-force required

Rotating barrel

Comes with targets

Compared to other Nerf Elite Jr. blasters, the one featured here (called the 'Rambler') stands head and shoulders above its competition. For starters, it can hold more darts than any other product in the range. The Rambler is able to carry eight at a time compared to the usual one or two, and when combined with a lower pull-force than most other Nerf toys, it's possible to lay down a hail of ammo surprisingly fast. Throw in a stock and revolving barrel that rotates with each shot for maximum cool factor.

This one also comes packaged with 32 Elite darts in total (note that it'll only work with Elite darts) and a handful of targets. That makes it even better so far as bang for buck is concerned.

What about looks, then? Unlike some of the other Elite toys, this is much brighter and more inviting thanks to its blend of greens, blues, and oranges. Indeed, it has more in common with the likes of the Nerf N-Series Agility than anything else.

Performance

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Much easier than normal Nerf

Satisfying to use

Good capacity

So anyway, I started blastin'... and had a great time. In my experience, the Rambler is more satisfying to use than other Nerf Elite Jr. toys. Lining up shots with the (surprisingly useful) scope and getting into a rhythm with the pump-action mechanism is a lot of fun, even for a dull old grown-up like me. With that in mind, I suspect it'll go down very well with the intended audience.

Being "easier to prime" isn't just marketing fluff, either. Just like other toys in the range, the Rookie Pack is easier to use than normal Nerf blasters. Young children won't struggle as much with them, and I confirmed this by allowing a friend's kids to try out Nerf Elite Jr. I appreciate that this is anecdotal, but they seemed to be fans of it.

The range won't impress as much as the Nerf N-Series Pinpoint, sure. But it's not bad by any stretch of the imagination. Four canister targets have been included as well alongside a grand total of 32 Elite darts to test out your accuracy. This results in better value for money than I would have expected considering the low price point.

Should you buy the Nerf Elite Jr. Rookie Pack?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Considering how easy it is to prime, the fun of firing it, and the value imparted by having so many spare darts along with targets, I've got no trouble suggesting the Nerf Elite Jr. Rookie Pack despite it being more expensive than other toys in the range.

Would I suggest getting it if you're buying for older children? No - I think there are better blasters available on the whole. However, the Rookie Pack knocks things out of the park when it comes to younger Nerf warriors.

Buy it if...

✅ Your kids struggle to use normal Nerf blasters

The Rookie Pack is easy to prime and fire than other toys from Nerf.

✅ You want something that will last

This is a decently-sized toy and is pretty accurate, so your child won't feel as if they've outgrown it any time soon.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're shopping for older children

This is designed for younger kids of around 6 and up. You can find better options for anyone above that threshold.

❌ You want something cheap

The Rookie Pack isn't expensive by any means, but there are less expensive options out there.

How we tested the Nerf Elite Jr. Rookie Pack

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Disclaimer This review sample was provided by the manufacturer.

I set aside a couple of weeks to try out the Nerf Elite Jr. Rookie Pack and its Rambler blaster, taking aim at the included targets, testing its range, and trying it alongside other toys for direct comparison.

For more on our testing process, don't miss the GamesRadar+ hardware policy.

