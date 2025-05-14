Get your exclusive first look at new WizKids miniatures that bring three iconic D&D monsters to your table

If you're looking for D&D miniatures that reflect all the changes in the new Monster Manual, WizKids just entered the chat. GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal three new critters from the upcoming D&D Icons of the Realms: Monster Manual Collection I, and they should give your party something to think about.

Well, "critters" doesn't feel as if it does these D&D foes justice; "horrific terrors you wouldn't want to find in a dungeon" is probably more apt.

That's because WizKids has given us the chance to show off renders for the new Death Slaad, Chain Devil, and Nightmare models. They've been a thorn in the side of adventurers playing the best tabletop RPGs for years, and judging by the concept images, these miniatures will do that reputation justice.

These enemies are just three of the 47 that will be available in the Monster Manual Collection I blind booster boxes, all based on the 2025 Monster Manual designs. Each box contains four models, and a 10-count Booster Brick that nets you 40 miniatures in total is available.

While I sometimes find that the deco of pre-painted WizKids models can be a little hit or miss, and that's something to bear in mind (the final product won't look exactly like the renders, because these are digital models) it tends to be more consistent where larger monsters are concerned in my experience. Indeed, some of those that I've seen in-person are genuinely impressive on the tabletop.

These are going to hit shelves in the third quarter of 2025, and you can drop a pre-order via the official WizKids store now.

