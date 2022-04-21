Spelljammer returns this August with space pirates and giant hamsters

A new Spelljammer D&D book has finally broken cover as part of D&D Direct - or more precisely, three have. Collectively known as 'Spelljammer: Adventures in Space' (mimicking the setting's original title from 1989), they're due to join the best tabletop RPGs on shelves this August.

Unlike most modern Dungeons and Dragons books, this new take on Spelljammer is being split into three separate volumes; a general setting guide for players and Dungeons Masters called Astral Adventurer's Guide, a tome of monsters (dubbed 'Boo's Astral Menagerie, in reference to the famous miniature giant space hamster), and Light of Xaryxis, a prewritten adventure with 12 episodes to play through. These books are all delivered inside a slipcase alongside a Dungeon Master's screen and double-sided poster map. As usual, alternate covers for Spelljammer: Adventures in Space will be available too.

Image 1 of 3 The cover to the Astral Adventurer's Guide features a Nautiloid Spelljammer used by Illithids (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) Image 2 of 3 Boo's Astral Menagerie features the miniature giant space hamster itself on the cover alongside trusty companion Minsc (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) Image 3 of 3 Light of Xaryxis is a pre-written adventure with 12 episodes to play through, and the cover can be seen here (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Ekaterina Burmak)

First published more than 30 years ago Spelljammer hasn't been explored in much depth since the early 2000s. Still, it remains one of the most-requested settings for modern D&D (to the point that publisher Wizards of the Coast included it in a recent April Fool's joke). Besides adding a science fantasy spin to the series, it introduced the idea of 'crystal spheres' that contain individual solar systems.

Using galleon-like ships equipped with a 'spelljammer helm', players could travel between spheres and hop from one setting to another. That includes Dragonlance (which is also getting a revival this year), the Forgotten Realms seen in most modern Dungeons and Dragons adventures, and your own homebrew worlds.

No matter what you use it for, there are six new races to explore within Spelljammer: Adventures in Space. This includes the space-faring Astral Elves, Auto Gnomes (steampunk robots, essentially), the flying monkey Hadozee, slime-like Plasmoids, insectile Thri-kreen, and returning Giff hippo-folk. Some of these featured in the original version of Spelljammer, but they've all been revised for the new D&D rules.

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is set to launch August 16, 2022, but a prequel adventure is landing this July - apparently, all you need to access it is a Wizards of the Coast account.

