Classic D&D setting Dragonlance is back with a new adventure and battle game

The classic D&D setting Dragonlance is making a comeback this year, and a new adventure book is being launched alongside a 'battle game' in late 2022.

Few details are available for this new Dragonlance adventure at the time of writing, but from the D&D Direct trailer that was used to tease the project, things seem even more dire than usual for the setting. While Dragonlance takes place in a world of eternal war between the gods of right and wrong, the odds feel like they've shifted in evil's favor judging by how horrendously outnumbered the animation's heroes are. Because the adventure's title is 'Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen', it's possible that players will have to hunt down the enemy's draconic leader in an effort to stem the tide.

Either way, this dour mood fits nicely with the idea of a battle game (dubbed 'Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn') as well. However, it's unclear whether this is a board game or a miniatures wargame like Warhammer Warcry: Red Harvest and The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms. How it differs from the now-confirmed Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught also remains to be seen.

This wasn't the only announcement to come out of D&D Direct, of course. We also found out that Spelljammer is coming back with three new books this August, alongside tokens and portable, modular scenery direct from publisher Wizards of the Coast.

