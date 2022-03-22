A new Dungeons and Dragons skirmish wargame like Warhammer Warcry is on the way

A Dungeons and Dragons skirmish wargame has been revealed for later this year, bringing one of the best tabletop RPGs into territory usually dominated by the likes of Warhammer's Warcry: Red Harvest and Godtear. Called Dungeons and Dragons: Onslaught, the project - which is produced by WizKids - was teased through the designer Nicholas Yu's Twitter account. It seems due to launch sometime in Q3 2022.

Few details are available for this Dungeons and Dragons skirmish wargame, but a picture attached to the tweet shows a promo sheet describing how "each player controls an adventuring party from one of the powerful factions of the Forgotten Realms". As a scenario-based game, Dungeons and Dragons: Onslaught will also allow you to "collect treasure, level up", and battle monsters.

This post was retweeted by the official WizKids account, apparently confirming its legitimacy.

So I've literally been playing Dungeons & Dragons since I was 5 years old (my brother and I had a pretty cool babysitter). It's been my dream to make something for #DnD basically ever since. Almost 40 years later, here we are! Dungeons & Dragons Onslaught is coming this year! pic.twitter.com/zBqeCUPUCNMarch 21, 2022 See more

In terms of what you get within the core box, it would appear that 21 WizKids miniatures are included: 12 adventurers from classic factions (the Harpers and Zhentarim) and a "horde of monsters" drawn from Dungeons and Dragons books. Details are difficult to make out in the picture itself, but a 'Goblin Guard' card and the game's new "Combat Dial System" for tracking character stats is visible next to the board.

It looks like expansions for Dungeons and Dragons: Onslaught are planned, too; the onesheet goes on to describe "regular content releases". This will be matched by a "robust schedule of tournaments and in-store play", allowing players to get together for competitive battles.

We'll have to wait for more information, but that might not take long. Yu notes in a reply on Twitter that an official announcement will probably happen next month. Meanwhile, the pictured sheet says that readers can pre-order the game 'now'.

