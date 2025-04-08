You can get mouldering masses of the Warhammer Deathrattle Army Set for a lot less if you're quick

The Soulblight Gravelords are marching back onto Warhammer Age of Sigmar tables very soon, but is that reflected by Deathrattle Army Set stock? The answer is a distinct "sort of."

If you go straight to the source (or hit larger retailers), you'll be plum out of luck. But if you head down paths less trodden and try independent retailers instead, you'll have much more fortune when it comes to Deathrattle Army Set stock. The Soulblight Gravelords box has had its price slashed in the UK to £116 at Magic Madhouse instead of £145, for example, while US hobbyists can grab the Warhammer Age of Sigmar release for a heavily reduced $195.50 at Flipside Gaming rather than the normal $230. eBay in both regions is also doing well for units, though you do have to watch for markups and shipping.

To save you the trouble of trawling the internet, I've rounded up all the Deathrattle Army Set stock I can find here - including any discounts that cross my path. This should help you save cash as well as time.

Where to buy Deathrattle Army Set: US

Deathrattle Army Set | $230 $195.50 at Flipside Gaming

Save $34.50 - One of the few places I've been able to find the box set right now is this indie retailer, and even though it's not listing the item as a discount, it's still much less than the $230 MSRP. Some quick research shows them to be a reliable source too. I think we have a winner!

Deathrattle Army Set | $230 $195.50 at Cardhaus

Save $34.50 - Here's another independent retailer that's smashing it with a major discount ahead of the box set's release day. Again, Deathrattle Army Set stock is slim, so this is one of the best offers I've seen.

Deathrattle Army Set | From $171.77 at eBay

eBay is usually quite good for units, and Deathrattle Army Set stock is no different. However, be very careful with shipping costs. A lot of sellers reduce the sticker price but make up for it with a shipping cost of $30 or more.

Deathrattle Army Set | Out of stock (was $195.99)

Drat and blast - the box of skeletons would have been aggressively good value at the ever-reliable indie retailer, but has already sold out. Keep an eye on this one in case it comes back.

Deathrattle Army Set | Unavailable

Somewhat annoyingly, the box of skellies isn't up for grabs at Amazon just yet. I suspect that'll change before long, so keep this one bookmarked.

Deathrattle Army Set | Unavailable

The Soulblight Gravelords have yet to march on Target, but I can't imagine they'll miss out for long. Pop back every now and then to see if the box has become available.

Deathrattle Army Set | Out of stock (was $230)

Unsurprisingly for a new army box, the Soulblight Gravelords set has sold out via Games Workshop itself. It may return before long, but I wouldn't count on it becoming available any time soon.

Where to buy Deathrattle Army Set: UK

Deathrattle Army Set | £145 £116 at Magic Madhouse

Save £29 - This is comfortably the best offer I've seen on the Deathrattle Army Set, and I seriously doubt anything better will show up. Indeed, I wouldn't be surprised if this sold out in short order; that's what usually happens. Move fast if you want to secure a copy!

Deathrattle Army Set | £145 £116 at Wayland Games

Save £29 - This is by far the lowest price I've seen for the Soulblight Gravelords kit, and it's one shared by Magic Madhouse. If one or other sells out, check them next.

Deathrattle Army Set | From £135 at eBay

As per usual, eBay sellers have stock for the latest army set... and many of the offers are even below RRP. Just make sure you check with user ratings and shipping costs to make sure you aren't caught out.

Deathrattle Army Set | £150 at Amazon

The good news is, Amazon has Deathrattle Army Set stock. The bad news? It's a fiver over the RRP, meaning you're paying over the odds. I suppose it depends on how badly you want the kit.

Deathrattle Army Set | Out of stock (was £145)

Sorry folks, the Soulblight Gravelords have sold out already via Games Workshop. Stock will likely come back soon enough, but I don't think that'll happen in the next couple of weeks. Sit tight, and keep checking.

Should you buy the Deathrattle Army Set?

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

I've been putting together these new Soulblight Gravelords after receiving an early review copy of the Deathrattle Army Set, and I must say, I'm impressed. I've always thought that Cursed City (which is arguably one of the best board games for dungeon crawler fans) had the best undead miniatures, but this matches or exceeds them.

If you've seen Deathrattle models before, you know what to expect; unnervingly unnatural poses, rusty armor, leering skulls, and a general sense that touching their knackered weapons would give you tetanus. However, the foot-soldiers included here (the Elite Barrow Guard) don't seem to have the same issues that their fellows had back in the day - the limbs are a lot stronger, and less likely to break during assembly.

Despite their complex appearance, these minis are easy to make as well. That goes for the cavalry too, which I hadn't expected. Unlike the new Stormcast Eternals from last year, these mounted knights aren't a royal headache to build.

Painting them is surprisingly straightforward as well. Even if you use the verdigris effect for armor on display in the cover art, it's a simple process that actually rewards slight messiness. I opted for a properly rusty effect using splodges of brown and orange followed by a light metallic drybrush, and that looked great in an alarmingly short period of time.

Similarly, the skirts aren't much hassle either. There isn't much of it to hit no matter the color-scheme you settle on, so it's not going to be a nightmare of layering that you'd find on cloak or robe-heavy models.

Honestly, I'd even recommend this box set to newcomers. This straightforward paint process makes them a doddle even if you're a Warhammer greenhorn, and the Army Book reveals that, along with many units from this set, the Spearhead (the smaller, more focused game type for Age of Sigmar) only requires a single box of Deathrattle Skeletons and a Wight King model to complete. That's easy to get your hands on.

The main drawback I could see would be if you prefer to field zombies or vampire units. This set is entirely focused on skeletons, so won't scratch that itch.

The main drawback I could see would be if you prefer to field zombies or vampire units. This set is entirely focused on skeletons, so won't scratch that itch.