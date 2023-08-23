Cyberpunk 2077 players celebrate the extensive changes Phantom Liberty will bring: "This just gives me so much joy"

As part of Gamescom 2023's Opening Night Live showcase, CD Projekt Red unveiled a brand new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077's hotly anticipated Phantom Liberty expansion.

The new Phantom Liberty segment ended with a list of changes and new features fans can expect, many of which will be available to all Cyberpunk players (as part of the 2.0 Update), not just those who own the Phantom Liberty DLC.

The list is as follows: "A dangerous new district, dozens of new story quests and gigs, vehicle combat and mounted weaponry, revamped police system, combat AI overhaul, endless dynamic events, and missions, redesigned cyberware and perks, all-new Relic skill tree and abilities, increased level cap, 100+ new items - weapons, cyberware, and fashion."

It's an impressive selection, and over on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, fans are giddy with excitement at the prospect of returning to Night City when the new update drops.

"'Endless dynamic events & missions' is essentially the thing I've wanted most since we knew expansion would be limited and there was likely no new game plus," user WiserStudent557 writes. Another says, "I have about 600hrs into CP2077, procedural or dynamic missions would be awesome."

For others, it's the increased level cap that has them most intrigued. User Varghaz comments, "Damn, level 50 V was already a huge menace, imagine level 70 V."

Then there's Cyberpunk 2077 fan taavir40, who's positively thrilled by how much CD Projekt Red has managed to turn things around since the game's disastrous launch. "This just gives me so much joy," they write. "Now, so many people can see what a genuinely good game it is. Great job to devs on this redemption arc."

Lastly, celebrating not only Cyberpunk 2077 but all the great games we've got to enjoy, SmartAlec13 says, "Dude. BG3 hits it out of the park. Starfield is going to slam into us like a meteor strike. THEN WE GOT THIS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AS WELL? This has got to be one of the biggest months of gaming in years."

We recently got the chance to go hands-on with Phantom Liberty and were impressed with what we played, so much so that Idris Elba wasn't even the best part. You can read all about it in our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty preview.

For more from Gamescom, including everything announced at Opening Night Live, check out our Gamescom 2023 live blog.