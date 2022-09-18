Cyberpunk 2077 continues to see a spike in players following new patch and Netflix anime

A new patch and the debut of the spin-off Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has once again sent Cyberpunk 2077's concurrent users soaring on PC, this time hitting over 68,000 players.

Just a couple of days back, we reported that SteamDB (opens in new tab) recorded that the number of concurrent Cyberpunk 2077 (opens in new tab) players had peaked at 37,000 (opens in new tab), which itself was an impressive feat for a game that peaked at just 16,000 concurrent players in August.

Since then the number has continued to climb and climb, hitting 68,394 in the last 24 hours – which is a significant achievement for any game approaching its second birthday, let alone a game with as troubled a past as Cyberpunk 2077.

With a 24-hour peak of 68K+, that means Cyberpunk 2077 has had more PC players than games like FIFA 22 and Elden Ring, albeit falling considerably short of its all-time peak of 1,054,388 players.

Of course, PC players make up just a fraction of the overall player count and do not represent all players on all platforms, but it's a good indication of a game's popularity, particularly following its most recent update (opens in new tab), which introduces various fixes and gameplay improvements as well as extra features.

Did you know that one of Cyberpunk: Edgerunner's most popular characters was nearly cut from the series' cast (opens in new tab) as some at CD Projekt Red thought she didn't belong?

Rebecca, a spunky, foul-mouthed solo edgerunner with a decidedly childlike design nearly didn't make it to the anime. Producer Saya Elder recently revealed that CDPR voiced concerns that lolis – a term for young or young-looking female characters in anime and manga – don't typically gel with Night City's vibe.

