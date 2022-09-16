CD Projekt Red initially wanted to cut one of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' most popular characters

One of Cyberpunk: Edgerunner's most popular characters was nearly cut from the series' cast as some at CD Projekt Red thought she didn't belong.

If you're watching Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, there's a good chance you've already fallen in love with Rebecca, a spunky, foul-mouthed solo edgerunner with a decidedly childlike design. However, as producer Saya Elder tells it, the fan-favorite character (opens in new tab) almost didn't make it into the anime after CDPR voiced concerns that lolis, a term for young or young-looking female characters in anime and manga, don't gel with Night City's vibe.

"She's best girl", the dev said during Edgerunner's watch party on Monday (thanks, The Gamer). "But I feel a little bit guilty to say it because I was one of the people on the creative team to actually vote Rebecca out of the original cast during pre-production."

Fortunately for all of us, Studio Trigger insisted that Rebecca be a part of the anime.

"CD Projekt Red first got the character design for Rebecca and they were like 'She's a loli. Lolis don't exist in Night City. It doesn't fit the Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetic'. But Trigger was like 'No, the loli must stay.'"

Cyberpunk Edgerunners, an anime spinoff of the 2020 video game, has been well-received by both fans and critics. Not only did it notch the seal of approval from Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith, but Cyberpunk 2077 itself is benefiting from the anime series' immense popularity.

The 10-episode series is available on Netflix right now.

Once you're done streaming that, check out our picks for the best anime series out there.