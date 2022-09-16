Edgerunners gets seal of approval from Cyberpunk's original creator

The original creator of the Cyberpunk 2020 IP is a big fan of Edgerunners.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the spinoff of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 (opens in new tab) and the renowned tabletop RPG created by Mike Pondsmith, has just been released on Netflix, and it's very good indeed. It's so good, in fact, that Pondsmith himself has been sharing his love of the new anime online.

In a tweet, Rafal Jaki, executive producer and creator for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, posted an image of Pondsmith's views which he shared on the Low Sodium Cyberpunk subreddit (opens in new tab). The Cyberpunk creator, who goes by the name Maximum Mike on Reddit, says, "Edgerunners. They f***ing nailed it."

For ppl that don’t know this is @RTalsorianGames very own Mike Pondsmith the original creator of the Cyberpunk 2020 IP posting on Reddit under his CP name Maximum Mike that we FUCKING NAILED IT with #Edgerunners. What else there is to say.. pic.twitter.com/0Ea6eNZHoYSeptember 14, 2022 See more

Pondsmith goes on to say how he and the team at R. Talsorian Games have been eager to share how impressed they are with the anime. "It's like seeing my brain in a big screen anime," writes Pondsmith. "We've (RTG) been sitting on this for months, unable to share it with you all. Now you know." When the original visionary behind your work is this impressed, you know you've done something right.

Fans have been equally admiring of Edgerunners. "I absolutely loved it," says one Twitter user (opens in new tab). "It took me hours after watching it to get off that high that I was left with. Absolutely brilliant. It's everything I wanted it to be and more." Another (opens in new tab) described the show as "freaking awesome".

The 10-episode anime is a collaborative effort between CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger and tells the story of "a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future." If you're looking for something to watch over the weekend, it's worth checking out.

Take a look at our best video game movies guide for more great adaptations.